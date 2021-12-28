After capturing’suspicious’ lights in the sky, a woman was’scared.’

After spotting’suspicious’ lights in the sky, a woman said she felt’scared.’

Rachel Jackson, of Walton, was up late on Christmas Eve watching a movie when she heard a loud bang that caused her to look out her window.

The 25-year-old said she was ‘puzzled’ and’scared’ the next day after seeing what she saw in the sky.

Anyone with cold symptoms who is taking a lateral flow test should seek counsel from an expert.

She was able to photograph the lights, but was stumped as to what they may be.

“It was around 2.11 a.m. and I was up watching a video when I heard this huge explosion,” Rachel told The Washington Newsday.

“I peeked out my bedroom window and saw what I can only describe as a lot of moving lights in the sky.”

“It just seemed like distant lights to my sight, and it didn’t appear to be anything strange – it’s difficult to explain!”

“I recorded it on my phone, but it seemed incredibly strange and suspicious when I looked at it and zoomed in on it.””

A circular flashing light appears to hover about the same spot in the zoomed-in footage of the sky Rachel provided with The Washington Newsday.

Rachel stated that the sounds occurred before she set up her camera to film the moving light, which appears to be pulsing.

Rachel, who lives on Carisbrooke Road, claimed she’d “never heard anything” like the sounds she thought came from the sky that night.

Rachel claimed that after the initial loud bang, she heard a series of strange sounds, including one she can only describe as “akin to a bevy of ducks.”

Rachel expressed herself as follows: “I’m not sure what this was after the blast – it sounded like an alarm ringing, but then there were also incredibly loud airplane sounds that seemed like they were just above the house, but there was no plane.

“I heard a sort of ‘eek’ noise while this was going on.

“I’m not sure where it came from, but it sounded like a swarm of ducks.”

The summary comes to a close.

“