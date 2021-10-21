After canceling her trip, the Queen spent the night in the hospital.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital for “preliminary checks.”

Doctors instructed the king to rest and urged him to skip a trip to Northern Ireland, but Charles returned to Windsor Castle at midday on Thursday and is in “excellent spirits.”

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at midday today, and continues in excellent spirits,” a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

The trip to hospital on Wednesday afternoon was supposed to be for a short stay for some preliminary investigations, thus the Palace did not make an announcement at the time, as well as to safeguard the Queen’s medical privacy.

It was claimed that the overnight stay was necessary.

The medical team of the Queen is said to have taken a cautious approach.

This afternoon, the Queen was supposed to be back at her desk, doing minor tasks.

The 95-year-old monarch was claimed to be sad that she would not be able to visit Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but she reluctantly followed her royal physicians’ advise.

She’s had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the beginning of October, and on Tuesday evening, she hosted a significant Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle, where she looked bright and cheery while performing her royal duties.