After Canada invoked a treaty, the White House became embroiled in a dispute over a Canadian pipeline.

According to White House senior deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden is embroiled in a struggle over the Enbridge Energy Line 5 pipeline portion.

According to the Associated Press, the pipeline network that transports Canadian oil to the Midwest of the United States is the topic of heated discussion, with many supporters arguing that it should be shut down.

This news comes a month after Canada invoked a treaty that ensures oil transit, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for it to be closed. She believes that if the pipeline were to burst, it would have disastrous implications. Whitmer’s ruling had previously been rejected by Enbridge, which has initiated a federal lawsuit against the state.

“The Biden administration is dragged into this whether they want to be or not because Canada has invoked this treaty,” Mike Shriberg, director of the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes office, told AP.

According to him, the submission of a federal court brief in support of Whitmer might also be an option for the White House.

Indigenous tribes from across Michigan have asked to be engaged in the issue, which has drawn the attention of the White House. Twelve tribes have asked to be represented at the future negotiations.

“We have rights and interests in the integrity of the Great Lakes that extend back to time immemorial,” the tribes stated in a letter to Biden, “and that are safeguarded by solemn treaties with the United States that predate the agreement Canada is based on.”

Although no start date for the talks between the US and Canada has been set, Jean-Pierre stated that she expects the two countries to “engage constructively” at their meeting.

Enbridge’s Line 5 is 68 years old and goes through the Straits of Mackinac, which joins Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, over a 4-mile stretch.

That section, which is divided into twin pipes across the lakebed, has never spilled and is in good working order, according to Enbridge.

The Biden administration has yet to take a stand, despite mounting pressure to do so.

“Canada is a major U.S. partner in energy trade, as well as measures to address climate change and safeguard the environment,” added Jean-Pierre.

She mentioned that an environmental impact statement is being prepared by the US Army Corps of Engineers.