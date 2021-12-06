After campaign rally violence, Eric Zemmour, a French pundit compared to Trump, was investigated.

Prosecutors in France began an inquiry into the violence that happened at the demonstration on Sunday on Monday. According to the prosecutors’ office, anti-racism activists from the campaign group SOS Racisme were attacked, resulting in police detaining roughly 60 people.

The group’s president, Dominique Sopo, said the violence during the demonstration was similar to white supremacist violence against civil rights advocates in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

People were “that inebriated with hate, so open with their hatred and brutality” at the gathering, Sopo added, that they “weren’t bothered about beating people and women brutally with cameras there.” “This candidate leaves a trail of hate in his wake.” After being punched, thrown to the ground, and having chairs hurled at them, five members of SOS Racisme were injured. A wound on her skull caused blood to trickle down one activist’s face.

According to Zemmour’s campaign, the violence was caused by his opponents. According to Antoine Diers, a spokesman for Zemmour’s party, activists wore shirts that read “No to Racism,” agitating Zemmour fans.

Diers stated, “We are staunch democrats.” “They are free to demonstrate outside against us.” An altercation involving Zemmour and another man during the campaign event is also being investigated by the prosecutor’s office.

As Zemmour proceeded through the crowds with his arms wide, images taken on video show a man going out of the crowds with his arms outstretched. According to Zemmour’s campaign, the man appears to wrap his arms around his neck before being yanked away, causing Zemmour to injure his wrist.

The individual was remained in detention as of Monday, according to the prosecutor’s office. The security manager for Zemmour’s campaign filed a police report against the alleged attacker on his behalf.

The rally was Zemmour’s first since the 63-year-old far-right author and former TV commentator, who has been convicted of hate speech on many occasions, officially launched his presidential campaign last week.

On April 10, France will hold a presidential election, with a runoff if necessary on April 24. President Emmanuel Macron is set to run for re-election, but