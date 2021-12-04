After camera crews were discovered in the Merseyside village, residents were’star struck.’

A Merseyside town was swamped with cameras for the production of a Sky Original comedy series.

Outside Broughs Butchers in Birkdale, Southport, film teams set up shop, while Rowlands Pharmacy next door was turned into a hair salon.

As she saw the event unfold, Rowlands regional manager Emma Scanlan felt like she was watching a movie.

As the video depicts a different side of the city, Liverpool is a swarm of ‘talent.’

“It was good to get some attention in the local region, the local community,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“There were cameras everywhere, tents erected, and people eating.” They were in charge of the food court.

“You could hear people yelling ‘lights, camera, action,’ or’rehearsal, everyone calm.’

“I stood outdoors for a while, nosing around.”

The TV adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name is titled Funny Girl.

According to Sky, Gemma Arterton plays Barbara Parker, a “force of nature who takes London by storm” in this comedy drama about a “young woman from Blackpool finding her hilarious voice in the male dominated world of the 1960s sitcom.”

Rupert Everett, David Threlfall, Tom Bateman, and Emily Bevans co-star alongside Arterton as the newly crowned Miss Blackpool.

“It’s a heartwarming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh — it’s going to be something wonderful,” Gemma Arterton remarked.

“It’s an honor to be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker, and to be working with such an outstanding crew.”

And Emma considers herself fortunate that the production team chose Birkdale as a stand-in for Blackpool throughout the series’ filming.

When she was originally approached three months ago about using the chemist for filming, she assumed it was a “set-up.”

“We’re pleased to help some local projects in the local neighborhood,” Emma told The Washington Newsday.

“We’re fine with it if it brings people back to Southport.”

“It was only for a laugh, wasn’t it?” There were a lot of vintage, classic vehicles and other items in the area.

“They basically put a sign up and put a black curtain up with some old-fashioned hairdressing chairs behind it and turned us into a 1960s hairdressers.”

“Apart from that, the general public.”

