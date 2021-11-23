After calling dog owners “selfish,” a guest on Good Morning Britain was admonished to “get a life.”

Jilly Cooper, an 84-year-old novelist, has been chastised for expressing her desire to acquire a puppy.

Columnist Lara Asprey said it’s “selfish” to have a dog later in life on Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Jilly sparked the argument by revealing that once she finishes her newest work, she plans to buy a new puppy.

Following the death of her beloved greyhound Bluebell, the author stated that she desired another canine companion.

“It’s not fair on the dog,” Lara told viewers, and she cautioned the elderly against taking one on.

She went on to say: “What if something unexpected occurred? Do you have a contingency plan? Who would take care of the dog?” Jan Leeming, a TV presenter and newsreader who was also on the show, stated she would be 80 in January and strongly disagreed.

Jan stated, “I’ve bred my dogs to match my abilities. I’m incredibly fortunate that I’m in good shape.” She went on to explain that dog rescue organizations will conduct “in-depth” inspections into the residences where dogs are taken, including whether there is a garden, whether it is safe, and the abilities of the future owner.

Jan was backed up by a number of viewers, with one encouraging Lara to “get a life.”

Linda Kelly wrote on Twitter: “Companionship, love, and positivism are all provided by pets. All of these factors contribute to overall health and happiness. These products keep the elderly out of nursing facilities, which must be a good thing?” JennySunshine18 commented: “It’s usually the elderly who have the time to devote to a dog; after all, they aren’t going to work and leaving the poor creature alone all day.

“I’m in my late 60s, and I’ll admit that getting up and going for a quick walk with the dogs before breakfast gets me going.”

Anne Jo Connor wrote on Twitter: “I got my puppy when I was 47, and I was diagnosed with cancer when I was 48. He was still a puppy at the time. He was cared for by my sister while I was undergoing treatment and recuperation, and he is now back at home.

“Even though I am not retired, I became unwell; it can happen to anyone at any age. Anyone who is interested in caring for pets is a good thing!” Des Pike commented simply: “There’s a ton of garbage here. Get a grip on yourself.”