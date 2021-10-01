After burning 8,600 acres and destroying 185 structures, the Fawn Fire is 90% contained.

The Fawn Fire, which started on September 22 in Shasta County, California, has been brought under control to 90%. The fire, according to officials, will not spread any further.

According to Sacramento-based television station ABC 10, fire officials removed all evacuation orders for the Fawn Fire on Wednesday, despite the fact that the fire had damaged hundreds of homes in Northern California.

“No further fire spread is expected for the Fawn Fire,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, often known as Cal Fire, announced on Thursday.

Cal Fire noted in their fire status update, “Fire personnel will continue mopping up and tactical patrol until the fire has gained full containment.” Crews will also be aiding people when they repopulate, according to the agency.

The Fawn Fire scorched 8,578 acres, injured three persons, and destroyed 185 structures, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire has been judged to be arson.

Alexandra Souverneva, a woman suspected of starting the Fawn Fire, was apprehended last week by law enforcement officers. Souverneva was seen acting oddly and trespassing near the region in Shasta County where the fire started on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. She was arrested after being questioned. A lighter was discovered in her pocket, according to authorities. On September 26, Souverneva pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a California court.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Cal Fire was able to concentrate resources for fighting the Fawn Fire since other flames in California have seen more containment in recent weeks.

Cal Fire’s Cheryl Buliavac explained, “That’s why we had tremendous success.”

“We weren’t up against any other fires. She went on to say, “Those resources were easily available.” “With the weather playing a role, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.” Fortunately, we were able to get through it — and the fire remained contained.”

On Tuesday, firefighters were braced for 35-mile wind gusts, which they feared would worsen the fire. Those winds, however, never materialized.

Cal Fire reports that California has been dealing with many other big fires this year, including the Dixie Fire, which has burnt about 100,000 acres and has been active since mid-July. The fire has burned 1,329 structures and claimed one life, but it is now 94% contained. Another wildfire has broken out. This is a condensed version of the information.