After burning 1,000 acres per hour at its peak, the Caldor Fire is less than half-contained.

The Caldor Fire, which swept through the northern Sierra Nevada at a rate of up to 1,000 acres per hour at its peak, is still less than halfway contained.

Firefighters are utilizing tactics like bulldozing defense lines and air-dropping water on the fire to cut a perimeter around much of the flames, which began on Aug. 14 and is only 48 percent contained.

The mandatory evacuation order for the 22,000 inhabitants of South Lake Tahoe has been rescinded.

“We’re also thinking about the long term – what will happen in four, five, or six days. Cal Fire official John Davis stated, “We want to make sure we’re preparing and having items ready and accomplished” before more folks can come home. “And, if it happens sooner, we’re already prepared for the entire area that’s still under evacuation orders.”

Although the lifting of the evacuation order is a significant step forward in the fight against the Caldor Fire, it still poses a threat to communities south of the resort town.

In certain southeast regions of the Caldor Fire, firefighters are fighting strong winds and flames. The fire could potentially reach Meyers, a village more than a mile high known as the gateway to Lake Tahoe, and other communities, including the Kirkwood ski resort.

Although the evacuation of the smoke-shrouded city on the lake’s south side is no longer required, more than 5,000 personnel are still on the job protecting the surrounding resort areas as well as the houses of employees who work at casinos, restaurants, and ski resorts.

South Lake Tahoe became a ghost town last week after a 338-square-mile (876-square-kilometer) wildfire ate away pine trees and crossed the Sierra Nevada. On Monday, the city appeared to have recovered slightly, but it was still mostly vacant compared to regular vacation weekends.

Dakota Jones, a Lake Tahoe Community College student, stated upon his return on Monday, “I was honestly convinced this place was going to go down.” “It was satisfying to discover that I was mistaken.”

Fire officials expect hot patches to persist, but they hope to make enough headway in the coming days to lift more evacuation orders. Much is dependent on the wind, rain, and lightning that may accompany the approaching thunderstorms.

