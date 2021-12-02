After bumping into them on the train, a woman was allegedly assaulted by 12- and 13-year-olds.

According to Philadelphia transit officials, an Asian American woman was allegedly assaulted by a 12- and 13-year-old after running into them on the Market-Frankford Line train Tuesday evening.

According to a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police report, the woman, who is 27 years old, boarded the train with the two teens at 15th Street at 6:40 p.m.

The young people collided with the woman when the car swerved a few stops later. She then shoved the kids away from her, resulting in a fight. According to the Associated Press, each youngster smacked the mother in the face during the argument.

According to the woman, no racial slur was used and no threats to her life were made. According to authorities, the woman received a cut on her lip and a probable scratch on her eye. Her glasses, they added, were also broken. At the SEPTA station, the woman declined medical attention.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the two teenagers were charged with simple assault.

According to the Associated Press, this is just the latest in a spate of violent attacks on SEPTA transportation.

The incident occurred just hours after a gathering against Asian American hatred in response to a train attack involving four Asian high school students on November 17. The attack was described as racially motivated by authorities, but SEPTA officials are unsure if this current incident was as well.

The incident on the four Asian high school kids was captured on film and published on social media, in which four Black teens are seen calling three Asian American students obscenities, according to the Associated Press. The fourth student, Christina Lu, got involved and asked the Black kids to leave.

Lu’s head was shoved against the subway entrance and she was hit while on the ground by the Black adolescents, ages 13 to 16.

Ethnic intimidation and additional assault charges were filed against the Black teenagers.

Lu, an 18-year-old high school senior, spoke at Tuesday’s event and urged for unity, stating that everyone wants “public safety in the city of Brotherly Love,” regardless of race or other traits.

Other crimes, such as a gunshot on a moving train in June and the rape of a lady in front of other passengers in October, received international attention. This is a condensed version of the information.