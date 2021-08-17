After bullets were fired outside stores, the road was stopped while forensic officers searched the area.

After shots were fired in Huyton last night, a massive cordon has been set up.

Following allegations of ‘loud bangs,’ police were dispatched to Hillside Road soon before 10 p.m. yesterday.

Shots were fired near the Longview businesses in Huyton, according to officers, and an investigation is underway.

Since the incident yesterday night, Hillside Road has been closed in both directions between Primrose Drive and Liverpool Road.

While police investigate, surrounding roads such as Wastle Bridge Road, Ogle Way, and Lyme Grove have been closed.

In front of the businesses, forensic officials are gathering evidence.

“We are seeking for information after shots were fired in Huyton tonight, Monday 16 August,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At around 9.45 p.m., armed officers were dispatched to Hillside Road in response to reports of gunshots near Longview businesses.

“Evidence has been discovered that confirms shots were fired, and investigations are proceeding to determine whether anyone was injured.”

“These are the early phases of an inquiry, during which it is necessary to ascertain exactly what happened tonight and preserve any evidence,” Chief Inspector Geoff Stewart said. If you were going by or reside in the region, you might be able to assist.

“We may be able to use your CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell footage to track down individuals guilty and immediately remove them and their weapon from the streets.

“Check any equipment that could catch that detail if you heard or observed anything odd in the vicinity tonight, or any vehicles driving away at high speeds around 9.45pm.

“We can make these safer places to live and work by ensuring that individuals who would endanger the public are put behind bars if communities stand strong and pass on information to us or through other means.

“Gun crime in Merseyside has decreased considerably in recent years, thanks in large part to those who were willing to speak to us, either directly or anonymously. Please come forward, however you chose to tell us.”

You can reach out to the cops via.