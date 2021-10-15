After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

Shots were fired on William Henry Street in Everton on Wednesday, August 18. Police were dispatched.

Officers arrived on the site and discovered indications that a gun had been fired.

No one has come forward since then to say they were hurt in the event, according to police.

Following the event, William Henry Street was closed, and photographs showed forensics, a heavy police presence, and a cordon in place.

Three warrants were served on Thursday, and two people were arrested.

On suspicion of conspiring to possess a firearm with the aim to endanger life and obstructing the course of public justice, a 23-year-old male from the Aintree area was arrested.

A 30-year-old man from Aintree was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to possess a firearm with the aim to endanger life, doing an act with the intent to pervert the course of justice, and possessing a controlled substance of Class B.

Both guys have been released pending further inquiry, and the investigation is still underway.

“We are continuing to urge for anyone with information about this incident to come forward,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said.

“Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside.

“We will act on any information we receive on gun crime to remove guns and people who use them from the community,” says the statement.

“Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing the reference number 21000577563.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.