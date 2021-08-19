After bullets were fired on a residential street, police closed the road.

Shots were fired in Liverpool Wednesday night, prompting a police cordon.

Officers have closed William Henry Street in Islington while forensic officers gather evidence.

Merseyside police stated that they got a report of shots being fired around 11.30 p.m. last night (Wednesday, August 18) at 9.30 a.m. this morning.

As 20 teenagers fight and ‘throw food’ in the street, a mass brawl breaks out.

Officers arrived on the site and discovered evidence of a gunshot, albeit no injuries were reported to emergency services.

Detectives are currently in the area doing comprehensive forensic, CCTV, and witness investigations as well as speaking with members of the community.

“We’re in the very early stages of an inquiry into a gun being shot on William Henry Street, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Chief Inspector Steve Hardy said.

“Firing a weapon is incredibly dangerous, and while thankfully no one was injured, the nearby community would have been shocked.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity last evening and saw or heard anything, or who captured someone in the area on CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell devices.

“All information about gun crime will be used to remove firearms and people who use them from the community. Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

A gun has been fired in Merseyside for the second time this week.

On Monday, August 17 at around 9.45 p.m., shots were fired on Hillside Road near the Longview stores in Huyton.

Following police inquiries, it was determined that no one was hurt in the Huyton shooting.

With any information, contact the police media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 202 of 19/08.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.