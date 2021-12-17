After bullets were fired on a ‘peaceful’ road, neighbors were’shocked and terrified.’

Following an incident on Friday, residents in Wavertree were’shocked’ to find police surrounding their ‘normally quiet’ street.

Merseyside Police were notified at 11:55 a.m. on December 17 after reports of a gunshot on Wellington Road.

An inquiry was initiated after officers surrounded a complex of flats and homes on the street.

One neighboring resident told The Washington Newsday that she arrived home from work around 4 p.m. to see the cordon in place and “lots of police” personnel.

Apart from the “normal fighting involving youngsters,” she claimed it is “generally a beautiful neighbourhood” to live in, and that something of “this scale” rarely happens here.

At 6 p.m., the resident was “shocked” and amazed to see “so many” police officers still on the site.

Another woman who lives a short distance down the road claimed the area is “normally calm,” but that what transpired was “frightening” and she was “shocked.”

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the premises or vehicles, according to Merseyside Police.

Officers detained one male and two females on suspicion of possessing a section one firearm and questioned them.

After a member of the public raised the alarm, a police cordon was erected, and house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic investigations were conducted, with residents reporting seeing ‘armed police’ in the vicinity.

A bystander told the E CHO that she “doesn’t know what the world has come to,” while a resident out walking his dog said he didn’t hear anything and that “what’s been going on” lately is “insane.”

“We are in the very early phases of an investigation to ascertain exactly what happened,” Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke said. You could help by passing on any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage if you were in the area, passing by, or live nearby.

“We can make these safer places to live and work by ensuring that individuals who would endanger the public are put behind bars if communities stand strong and pass on information to us or through other means.”

“Gun crime has increased in Merseyside.”

