After bullets were fired early in the morning, a man, 35, was detained for attempted murder.

On Monday morning, police were called to Cedar Grove in Skelmersdale about 12.30 a.m., according to police (October 25).

Officers discovered damage to a property’s front door, which was consistent with a firearm being discharged.

A 35-year-old male from Skelmersdale has been detained and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted and that there was no risk to the general public.

During the attack, no one was hurt.

“This is certainly a disturbing and concerning occurrence,” said Det Insp Steve Monk of Lancashire Police.

“A man has been arrested, and we continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.”

“Patrols have been enhanced, and in the following days, you should expect to see a conspicuous police presence in the area.”

“Please feel free to speak with an officer if you have any issues.”

Neighbors said they saw a significant number of police in the area of Old Skelmersdale last night, with the house on Cedar Grove sealed off.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 101 and mention log number 0033 from October 25, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

