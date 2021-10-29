After brushing near a hazardous plant, a dog walker’s face expands to twice its original size.

Christina Sabine, 26, was out for a walk with her dogs when she came upon huge hogweed.

When she awoke the next day, her skin was blistered “as if it had been drenched with acid,” she was taken aback.

The amateur artist claimed she couldn’t walk because she was in so much pain, and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Doctors believe she was out walking her two dogs, Mocha and Latte, when she came into contact with the poisonous plant gigantic hogweed.

She said she’s still in pain three months later and can barely walk or use her hands.

“I woke up and saw myself in the mirror,” Christina, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, said.

“My face was swelled, my skin was blistered, and I looked like I’d been attacked by acid.”

“My entire body was in excruciating pain, and I considered dialing 999 because I believed it might be life-threatening.”

“I had no understanding why at this time, and when someone stated it appeared to be caused by huge hogweed, I had no idea what they were talking about.”

“After doing some research, it made perfect sense because I frequently pass past the plants when walking my dogs, but I had no idea they were dangerous.”

“I’m still experiencing the effects months later.”

“I’m in pain every day, and I still can’t use my hand properly because it hurts so much.”

“I want to raise awareness because it can be so deadly – and it could have been a lot worse if it had been a child instead of me,” she says.

Christina came across the gigantic hogweed while walking along a public walkway along the Avon River into Stratford town center.

She had no idea until the next morning, July 24, when she awoke with swelling, scorching, and boils on her hands, back, fingers, neck, and legs.

“I couldn’t walk because of the discomfort; everything was red, swollen, and blistered,” she explained.

“There were a lot of large orange balls.”

