After Brookside and Grange Hill, where is George Christopher now?

George Christopher rose to prominence at the age of 15 and immediately became one of the most popular young actors on television.

George Wilson, better known by his stage name George Christopher, appeared on television in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

According to MyLondon, he played Ziggy Greaves in Grange Hill in 1986.

He quickly became a fan favorite on the show, and by the age of 15, he had already established himself as a well-known figure in the industry.

He went on to play Little Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 show Brookside after departing the show in 1989.

George, 51, a West Derby native who now resides in Huyton, was encouraged to begin performing by two theatre teachers.

George opted to audition in Manchester because Grange Hill was looking for a northern male character.

“It ended up being between myself and a guy from Leeds,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I was chosen by producer Ron Smedley, but I went to see (Grange Hill and Brookside creator) Phil Redmond the next day because he would have the ultimate say.” It was the happiest moment of my life when he chose me.” George has also appeared in various plays, including a play about the Hillsborough disaster, and Sphere of Fear 2 in 2020.

George and his companion, Mel, have been together for almost 20 years.

Kirk, their 21-year-old son, is their only child together. ‘We got engaged 10 years ago, and we WILL get married!’ he remarked of Mel. After being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder at the age of 40, he has also been extremely open about his mental health difficulties.

He had gone through a number of various episodes before then.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday in 2019, he discussed his trauma and near-tragic experience while discussing his book, ‘From Grange Hill to Bipolar and Back.’

“In the early 1990s, I overdosed on pills, but happily, my mother discovered me and I was transported to the hospital to have my stomach pumped,” he stated.

“I’m sorry for what I did that night; I would have missed out on so much.”

He also mentioned an incident that occurred in 1989. “The summary has come to an end.”