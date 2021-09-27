After bringing his mother’s tarp-wrapped body to the hospital, a Tennessee man was charged.

Authorities say a Tennessee man is facing multiple counts after bringing his mother’s body wrapped in a tarp to the Nashville VA Medical Center.

Around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday, Thomas Henshall, 37, and his girlfriend took his mother’s body to the hospital. His body was wrapped in a tarp and put in the back of his truck. According to an arrest warrant issued by Metro police, Henshall alleged that his mother committed suicide.

WKRN stated that when medics arrived on the scene, they ruled the victim dead. Danielle Bowen, 60, has been named as the victim.

Henshall said he was right next to the victim when she shot herself, according to Metro Nashville police. The girlfriend, on the other hand, informed authorities that Henshall had contacted her on Friday and again on Saturday, seeming distressed. According to the complaint, he then came to her house and told her that he had discovered his mother dead in the woods and wanted to carry her elsewhere.

Knowing the victim was dead, the pair drove across the state line, passing multiple hospitals and police stations along the way. According to the warrant, they took the woman to the Nashville VA Medical Center on the premise that she had committed herself and that they were seeking aid for her.

Before arriving in Nashville, Henshall and his girlfriend made many stops for food, coffee, and gas, according to the report.

Henshall said he kept the rifle in an RV during an interview with homicide detectives. He claimed the RV was parked in the woods near a lake in Chattanooga, but he could not provide any other information. Henshall claimed his Miranda rights and halted the interview when detectives questioned him how his mother got the pistol, according to WSMV.

Henshall is accused of failing to report the finding of a body and tampering with evidence by touching, changing, and concealing the victim’s body, clothing, and personal items.

On a $80,000 bond, he is being held in the Davidson County Jail.

The incident has been reported to the Metro Police Department, which is in contact with the Chattanooga Police Department.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.