After Brian Cox curses on air, Phillip Schofield of This Morning is obliged to apologize.

After Brian Cox swore during an interview on This Morning today, Phillip Schofield was obliged to apologize.

On Monday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show, the veteran actor discussed the release of his book autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The 75-year-old, on the other hand, was humiliated by his gaffe, which he made while ruminating on his memoirs.

He stated, ” “It had a therapeutic effect on me. Looking back on the mistakes you’ve made and the calamities that have occurred in your life.

“As well as the inverse. You have to be honest with yourself about who you are. That, I believe, is one of the benefits of getting older.

“Now that I’m 75, I’m not going to be p***ing around much.”

Holly and Phil, the hosts, burst out laughing at the exchange, before the 59-year-old host apologized for the error.

“I’m sorry,” he apologized.

Brian apologized as well, before laughing off his blunder.

The star of Succession cracked a joke: “I’m not going to say anything else. I swear I’ll never do it again.” On Twitter, viewers of the show were also amused by the gaffe.

“Ofcom,” Sue responded, alongside laughing emojis. “”Not going to be p***ing around too much,” Leanne added.

“Brian Cox won’t be p***ing around,” Chris joked.