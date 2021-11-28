After Brentford, what Everton fans did in the away end sends a clear message to Marcel Brands and Bill Kenwright.

Before the game at the Brentford Community Stadium, a section of the Everton travelling support made their feelings known.

The big slogan could be seen as Marcel Brands and Bill Kenwright took their seats at the back of the stand opposite the away section.

It’s possible they were forewarned.

It had, after all, been widely shared on social media in the 24 hours leading up to Everton’s most recent encounter.

However, following yet another road defeat, the comments may ring even more true.

“We want Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, and it’s about time our club did as well,” it said.

Can the athletes who took to the field on Sunday afternoon honestly claim to have met the expectations of their fans?

Of course, some were better than others, as is often the case. But, in general, this was a performance that was consistent with the team’s past defeats.

Tepid. Lacklustre. Toothless. Gutless. Pathetic. Disheartening. Grim.

Those are all adjectives that may be applied to a number of Everton’s recent performances.

At the moment, there appears to be nothing on this side.

Fans are aware that there are injury issues, and they can see how important players not being available to Rafa Benitez has a negative impact on the team’s quality.

That’s well and dandy, but it’s not an excuse for them. They have every reason to be upset and frustrated when they see such a lackluster performance from those in royal blue.

Everton will have tougher challenges in the coming weeks than Brentford. On the horizon are Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Leicester City.

They will not be easy matches, and it goes without saying that a response will be required.

That, on the other hand, should have happened a long time ago. The Blues should not be in the situation they are in right now, injuries or no injuries.

Fans continue to watch their players take on the field, but they lack the effort, battle, desire, passion, and general ability to break down opponents.

Everton has been without a goal for nearly a month. They have now gone nearly two months without a win.

Not to mention the motto that is cited. “The summary has come to an end.”