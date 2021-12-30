After breaking the daily COVID-19 case record, Georgia deploys its National Guard.

After setting a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Georgia will deploy the National Guard. Despite an increase in infections, Republican Governor Brian Kemp has refused to implement vaccination and mask laws.

Kemp said in a statement released Wednesday that the government will “send roughly 200 troops beginning January 3.”

Georgia approved the deployment of up to 2,500 National Guard troops for the COVID-19 conflict in August. More than 100 troops were stationed at the time. Around 96 troops will be deployed this time across testing sites and the local Department of Public Health (DPH), with an additional 100 troops assigned to hospitals. By January 18, other servicemen would “be working at full capacity and executing assignments,” according to Kemp.

Kemp’s declaration came just one day after the state reported 13,670 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the previous high of 10,165 set on Jan. 8.

The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, fueled by the Omicron variety, prompted a boom in testing demand. The Georgia Department of Public Health has likewise been increasing testing capacity in recent weeks. According to WGCL-TV, the number of PCR tests administered across the state climbed by 31% in the last seven days.

Several testing locations in Atlanta saw an influx of people lined up for examinations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated that vehicles were spotted queuing up for blocks as online and physical retailers ran out of quick testing.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Kemp made no announcements about mask or vaccine requirements. The governor has received his booster shot and is completely inoculated. He’s also stated that he “would not take any measures that close companies or split the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, or the masked from the uncovered.” “I will continue to encourage Georgians to discuss the benefits of getting this life-saving vaccine or having their booster dose with their doctors,” Kemp stated.

According to data from the government’s Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, 60% of the state’s entire eligible population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 53% having received all three doses. More than 13 million immunizations had been administered by the state. Georgia has documented a total of 1,384,606 verified COVID-19 cases and 26,358 fatalities associated to the disease since the pandemic began, according to government data.