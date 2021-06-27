After breaking into the house, a dog discovered ‘Burglar’ lurking beneath the car.

A police dog discovered an unlucky ‘burglar’ cowering under a car in Wirral yesterday night after fleeing a botched raid.

Near the early hours of today, two robbers smashed into a residence in Wirral’s Rock Ferry (Sunday 27 June).

The robbers attempted to assault the property owners when they were disturbed before fleeing in what turned out to be a short-lived escape owing to the detective abilities of a specially-trained police canine.

After a search of the area with police canine PD Yoko, the alleged burglar was tracked down on a nearby street after attempting unsuccessfully to evade detection by hiding under a car.

After a thorough search, police patrols discovered the other alleged burglar and apprehended him.

Merseyside Police issued a statement on Twitter regarding the incident, saying: “After two thieves were disturbed overnight at Rock Ferry, they attempted to assassinate the homeowners in order to make their getaway.

“They were able to flee, but only for a short time!

“One male was discovered hiding behind a car on a nearby street by PD Yoko, and the other was apprehended by patrols.”