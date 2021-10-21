After breaking into dumpsters and stealing garbage for food, a ‘brave’ Grizzly Bear was euthanized.

After receiving a lot of food rewards from unsecured sources, a 4-year-old female grizzly bear was euthanized in Wyoming after demonstrating “bold conduct.” The bear was euthanized because it posed a threat to human safety, according to Grand Teton National Park officials.

The bear got many food rewards over the course of two years and displayed increased conflict behavior, according to a news statement from the national park.

The bear received food at a private dwelling south of the park last October, and it obtained further food rewards on private grounds this fall, causing substantial damage, according to the report. On the park’s property, the bear began breaking into bear-resistant dumpsters.

Food incentives can include human food, trash, cattle feed, compost, pet food, and beehives, according to the announcement. Bears may become food-conditioned as a result of human food rewards, resulting in more assertive and aggressive attempts by bears to obtain more human food.

According to the announcement, “park officials made the decision to catch and remove the animal in accordance with Interagency Grizzly Bear rules and the park bear and wildlife management plan.”

Starting in early October 2020 and ending in October 2021, a timeline of “conflict behavior” was compiled.

According to the Teton County official government website, bear-resistant garbage and recyclable containers and dumpsters are required in some locations of the county. Humans should ensure that bears do not get human foods, according to park officials.

“You may ensure a bear does not acquire human meals by storing attractants in a bear-resistant dumpster and securing all waste in a bear-resistant dumpster,” according to the release.

Bears are currently on a feeding frenzy in preparation for hibernation, and scents are attracting them.

Residents in nearby areas were asked to secure attractants, animal feed, compost, and beehives as part of the release. Residents should also avoid growing fruit trees, according to officials.

Grizzly bears live in Grand Teton National Park, according to the National Park Service, and while they normally avoid humans, they can be hostile. Guests should be informed of how to spot a grizzly bear while visiting the park, according to officials. They’re noted for having a prominent shoulder hump, short, rounded ears, and a size that’s greater than black. This is a condensed version of the information.