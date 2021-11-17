After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

Last night’s episode of DIY SOS may have left viewers wondering where Nick Knowles was.

For the first time in the show’s 22-year existence, the host was absent from the emotional home remodeling event.

This year’s The Big Build Children In Need special was instead presented by Rhod Gilbert.

The typical members of the crew are seen driving a little van to their huge project in Hull at the start of the episode, but they point out that they’re “man down” because Nick is AWOL, according to the Mirror.

“But that’s not really a problem, is it?” Carpenter Mark Millar snarls.

We’ll be laughing in no time if we discover an old boy with a scruffy beard who knows nothing about construction.”

When they see comedian Rhod Gilbert heading back from the stores with two carry bags, they declare “he’ll do” even though he acknowledges he has no experience with construction.

Nick, 59, made headlines earlier this year after appearing in a Shreddies commercial.

He is depicted as a builder in the commercial, and actors and artists are prohibited from appearing in promotional work “in a way that resembles or replicates their on-air positions for the BBC,” according to BBC editorial guidelines.

“Both Nick and the BBC have handled the issue previously highlighted relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines,” the BBC and Nick announced in a joint statement.

“Because the campaign is still going strong, Nick will take a break from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year, but will return in 2022.”

Nick “is a vital member of the BBC family,” according to the BBC, and Nick has been very supportive of Rhod taking on his new role.

Knowles praised Gilbert in a series of supportive tweets sent out before, during, and after the show’s airing at 9 p.m.

“Rhod is a beautiful chap, was really emotionally invested, did a fantastic job, and it truly is about the kids and getting donations for BBC Children in Need,” one person remarked.

“I appreciate people’s loyalty to me, but I strongly urge you to support this build and Rhod by donating if you are able.”

“Please tune,” Knowles tweeted earlier in the day.

