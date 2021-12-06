After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was permitted back on DIY SOS.

As he prepares to return to DIY SOS, Nick Knowles has delivered a message to his followers.

Nick, 59, made headlines earlier this year after appearing in a Shreddies commercial.

He is depicted as a builder in the commercial, and actors and artists are prohibited from appearing in promotional work “in a way that resembles or replicates their on-air positions for the BBC,” according to BBC editorial guidelines.

“Both Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue previously highlighted relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines,” the BBC and Nick said in a joint statement.”

Nick was eventually replaced as the host of this year’s The Big Build Children In Need show by comedian Rhod Gilbert.

“With the campaign still continuing, Nick will take a break from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year, but will be returning on our screens in 2022,” the joint statement read.

With an announcement shared with his numerous followers, Nick has provided an update on his DIY SOS return.

Nick shared the following on his Instagram stories: “Hello, my name is Nick Knowles, and I’m here to help you.

“I wanted to let you know that DIY SOS is coming back in 2022, so how would you want to participate?”

Our first project will take place in January in Kettering, so please email [email protected] to register for trades day on Tuesday December 14th.

“In February, we’ll be in Stoke, and at March, we’ll be in Longframlington. You can apply at [email protected] and certainly [email protected], specifying your trade and location.

“We also require suppliers for all three, so please contact us if you believe you can assist us with anything.

“And I’ll see you there!” says the narrator.