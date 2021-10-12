After both parents were shot dead while carrying their child, the baby was discovered sitting in a pool of blood.

An adolescent couple in Brazil was shot and killed in the middle of the street last week, leaving their 10-month-old son laying in a puddle of their blood.

According to Brazilian news station G1, two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Nicolas Elias Albuquerque do Prado and Cleidiana Pereira Alixandre, aged 18 and 19, outside a home in Alto Garças, Mato Grosso.

Do Prado was shot three times in the head, according to Gazeta Digital, while Alixandre was hit twice in the same spot. The gunman allegedly demanded that the couple’s little son be left on the floor before shooting the parents.

The assailants fled the area after the executions, which took place in front of a suspected drug house, according to the New York Post. Although the property owner said she didn’t recognize the culprits, she was allegedly present throughout the incident.

According to video from the incident, the teen couple’s 10-month-old child was covered in blood as he sat screaming beside his parents’ bodies. Child services reportedly transported him to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when he fell.

The youngster has been taken into custody by the Guardianship Council and referred to a health center in the municipality of Rondonópolis.

According to officials, Do Prado and Alixandre were both suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and gangs. Both parents had criminal records, according to Brazil’s Civil Police.

Do Prado was wanted on two robbery charges and had already been convicted of cocaine trafficking. Meanwhile, in the Goiás cities of Alto Garças and Santa Rita do Araguaia, Alixandre was arrested for receiving stolen products and was investigated for alleged theft.

The bodies of the two will be collected by the Office of Skill and Identification Techniques and brought to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for necropsy examinations.

The matter will be investigated by civil police.