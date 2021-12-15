After Boris Johnson’s Plan B measures were authorized, all of the Covid rules were put in place.

After the Government opted to support the introduction of Plan B – measures aimed at halting the spread of the Omicron variety – a slew of new covid restrictions have gone into effect across the UK.

The new restrictions went into effect today (Wednesday, December 15) in England, with other regions of the UK following suit.

Furthermore, as reported by Wales Online, travel laws have altered across the country.

Here are the most recent guidelines, as well as information on what you can and cannot do.

For entry to come venues starting Wednesday, you’ll need to present a Covid passport, which can be proof of two doses of the vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test conducted within 48 hours.

Proof of exemption will be acceptable as well.

Everyone above the age of 18 is required by law to have their Covid status checked at events and places.

As proof, you can use the NHS Covid app or an NHS SMS or email. People who do not have access to the internet or a smart phone will be able to utilize written proof provided by the NHS, according to Sajid Javid.

For entry to:nightclubsindoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, you must confirm your Covid status.

more than 4,000 people in unseated outdoor locations

any location with a capacity of more than 10,000 persons

In most interior public locations, including as shops, theaters, movies, and hairdressers, as well as on public transportation, you must now wear a face covering.

Pubs, restaurants, and gyms do not require them.

In all school and childcare settings, students are highly recommended to wear face coverings in communal areas, and staff and visitors are strongly advised to wear masks.

If possible, everyone is encouraged to work from home.

Before attending any busy area or event, the government is urging citizens to perform a lateral flow test. Before socializing, it is also recommended that you do a lateral flow test.

If you are a contact of someone who tests positive for any variation of Covid, you must test every day for seven days if you are completely vaccinated.

Anyone who has a positive result or has severe symptoms must isolate themselves. Get a test if you’re experiencing symptoms.

