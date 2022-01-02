After Boris Johnson’s Christmas and New Year cautions, when can we anticipate an update on Omicron restrictions?

Following a very unrestricted Christmas and New Year in England, many of us are wondering if new limits will be implemented in early 2022.

There has been no formal indication that an announcement or press briefing about the spike in covid infections over the holiday season will be made.

However, such statements have been made in the past with little warning, and there have been rumors that the PM is considering reintroducing “step two,” which would impose regulations on indoor mixing.

In the parking lot of a tavern, a man was shot in the stomach.

The government confirmed on December 27 that there will be no further funding.