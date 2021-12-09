After Boeing fails to deliver planes, American cancels summer flights to Scotland and Hong Kong.

Due to Boeing’s inability to deliver its 787 jetliners, American Airlines is reducing what was intended to be an enhanced summer travel schedule.

According to a statement sent to airline staff on Thursday by American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja, the firm plans to add 13 more Boeing 787s, popularly known as Dreamliners, by the winter.

However, due to production concerns such as faulty parts, Boeing was forced to halt production and the planes were never delivered.

By the summer of 2022, American spokeswoman Andrea Koos said the airline aimed to run at 89 percent of its 2019 schedule. They’ve now lowered the target to around 80%.

The company “just won’t be able to fly as much globally as we had anticipated next summer, or as we did in summer 2019” without the planes, Raja said in the memo.

American will no longer be able to fly to Edinburgh, Scotland, Shannon, Ireland, or Hong Kong, according to the document. It will also have to cancel flights to Shanghai and Sydney, which were scheduled to begin soon.

Boeing stated in an emailed statement that it was attempting to resolve its production challenges.

“While maintaining transparent discussions (with the Federal Aviation Administration), our team is completing extensive inspections and modifications, as needed, on undelivered airplanes,” the statement stated.

Because of its greater fuel efficiency over earlier planes of similar size, airlines choose the twin-aisle Boeing 787 jet for lengthy flights.

He went on to say that “Boeing has informed us that they will reimburse American for their inability to deliver the aircraft.”

Boeing, based in Chicago, did not address compensation in an emailed statement, but did express remorse for the impact of delayed deliveries on its airline customers.

The pandemic has thrown airline schedules off, and this is especially true of foreign flights due to shifting restrictions around the world. The increase in traffic following the launch of COVID-19 vaccines, on the other hand, has encouraged the carriers, who are bullish for next summer, believing that those who have been stuck at home are keen to travel again.

According to the memo, some of the locations served by American in 2019 will be discontinued, including Prague. It will also put off the start of new flights between Seattle and Bangalore, India.

The United States anticipates resuming operations. This is a condensed version of the information.