After Boebert’s Omar Remarks, Pelosi and other key Democrats slam McCarthy for the GOP’s “bigoted rhetoric.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and four other House Democrats have chastised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for “bigoted remarks” directed towards Representative Ilhan Omar by Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo). (D-Minn.).

On Friday, Pelosi, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass. ), Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), and Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) issued an unified statement criticizing GOP leadership. Boebert (R-Colo.), who has recently referred to Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad” on various occasions, was the subject of the group’s recent “Islamophobic statements.”

“Racism and bigotry in any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted, and rejected wherever it is found,” the Democrats stressed in their statement. “This is especially true in Congress, which is the beating heart of our democracy. Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, persistent, and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions directed towards Congresswoman Ilhan Omar are both disrespectful and alarming.” The statement continued, “Leader McCarthy’s and the entire House Republican Leadership’s continuous reluctance to denounce provocative and discriminatory rhetoric from members of their caucus is reprehensible.” “We urge the Republican leadership to discuss this issue with the Congresswoman and to take concrete steps to combat prejudice.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a prominent member of the Republican Party’s far-right side, also slammed McCarthy this week. Greene claimed that McCarthy was not conservative enough to keep the GOP leadership if the party obtains control of the House in next year’s midterm elections, and that he had not done enough to protect Trump supporters from criticism.

McCarthy’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

During a House hearing last week on censuring Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting an anime video online showing him beheading Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with a sword, Boebert was harshly chastised for referring to Omar, a Muslim, as a "Jihad Squad" member. Both Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are members of "the Squad," a group of leftist lawmakers. In a video shared online on Thanksgiving, the Republican lawmaker repeated the words, provoking even greater criticism.