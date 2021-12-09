After Blue Cross changed its name policy, a Kansas man was able to get sex reassignment surgery.

Charley Osman, a transgender man from Kansas, will allegedly be able to get sex reassignment surgery funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas after the firm amended a policy that required anyone wanting the treatment to officially change their name before it would be covered.

After Osman was denied pre-authorization for two procedures in June, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund raised their concerns with the insurance provider.

In a statement, the business stated, “Policies are needed to ensure we keep prices down and insurance reasonable.” “However, we are always examining and revising these policies to meet the changing requirements of our members, and this is an excellent illustration of how that process works.” In a letter to the insurance company, the organization said that the policy requiring name changes before procedures could be approved was antiquated, discriminatory, and did not satisfy contemporary legal and medical standards.

Multiple healthcare professionals had declared Osman’s surgeries medically necessary, according to the letter.

Ezra Cukor, a senior staff attorney with the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund, said that not all transgender people want to go through the legal name change process before their surgeries because it can be costly and time-consuming, and it isn’t always related to surgeries that are medically necessary, as it was for Osman.

“I’m very sure I’m not the first person to go through this, but I want to make sure I’m the last,” Osman said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. “This is a really expensive surgery, and I was scared I wouldn’t be able to afford it for a long time.” I’m delighted Blue Cross Blue Shield modified their policies so no one else has to go through what I went through.” According to the statement, Osman will undergo the procedures by the end of the year as a result of the policy adjustment.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas said it bases its judgments on member feedback and input.

The ACLU of Kansas’ legal director, Sharon Brett, said, “We’re delighted BCBS of Kansas stepped up to modify this outmoded policy requirement.” “This is a critical first step toward ensuring Blue’s success. This is a condensed version of the information.