After blasting anti-Maskers with the remark, “Screw Your Freedom,” Arnold Schwarzenegger has been chastised.

After voicing his concerns about those who refuse to wear masks despite the rise of COVID-19 cases spurred by the Delta variation, Arnold Schwarzenegger has received some backlash.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman on Wednesday about COVID-19 disinformation and his thoughts on people who believe wearing a mask infringes on their rights.

“Screw your liberty,” says the narrator. Because with freedom comes responsibilities and obligations. “I have the right to X, Y, and Z,” you can’t just state. It becomes serious when you have an impact on other people, according to Schwarzenegger.

The contempt for mask rules, according to Schwarzenegger, is akin to breaking traffic laws.

“You can’t say, ‘No one is going to tell me I have to stop here,’ or ‘No one is going to tell me I have to stop at this red light.’ ‘I’m going to get right into it.’ Then you murder someone else, and it’s your fault,” he explained.

The actor said, “This is the same thing with the virus.” “You can’t go without wearing the mask because you could infect someone else if you don’t. And you can infect someone, who will subsequently become ill and possibly die.”

Schwarzenegger’s name became a trending topic as a result of his remarks.

Some chastised the “Terminator” star, citing his Austrian ancestry and affluent Hollywood lifestyle.

“I guess I’m no longer a fan of Arnold. So what if I lose my freedom? One tweet said, “Fuck you.”

Another commenter appeared to compare Schwarzenegger’s remark to Adolf Hitler’s.

“When referring to those who refuse to obey CDC standards, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, ‘Screw your freedom.’ It stated, “Sounds like another well-known Austrian from the 1930s.”

Schwarzenegger has been a vocal supporter of the COVID-19 principles for halting the virus’s spread and eradication. On Twitter in January, he posted a video of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine and encouraged his fans to be vaccinated as well.