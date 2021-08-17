After blaming lethargy on a “holiday hangover,” an Army cadet receives a grim diagnosis.

A former army cadet was dismayed to learn he had cancer after feeling lethargic and itching due to a hangover.

Andrew Frost had been on a three-week vacation in Thailand with his pals in 2019 and felt the symptoms were only transitory while his body recovered from his absence.

When the now 27-year-old returned to the UK, he fainted and was given antihistamines by his doctor, but they didn’t work, and he needed to be rushed to hospital after falling two days later.

Doctors informed the ex-army logistic supply specialist that he had stage 2a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a disease of the lymphatic system.

“It was the worst sound you could hear, and it was a big shock,” he said. I became completely white and passed out.

“Because I was shaking, they had to push me around the hospital in a wheelchair. ‘No, it can’t be that, there’s no way,’ I told the doctor.

“Despite the fact that I had no obvious lumps or bumps, they performed a biopsy on the right side of my neck and told me it was NHL two weeks later.”

NHL affects roughly 14,000 people in the UK each year, with the majority of cases occurring in persons over the age of 55.

Andrew, from Staffordshire, was told he would need to endure a three-month course of chemotherapy despite the fact that he had no underlying health issues.

“For three months, I had chemo every two weeks. I was fortunate in that I did not require radiotherapy and that I was able to defeat it quickly, probably as a result of my advanced age.”

The HGV driver was given the all-clear in November 2019 and is urging anyone experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical attention.

“I’ve had pals say they’re itchy and weary, and I’ve always told them to get it checked,” he said.

“On the right side of my arm, I got a rash that looked like a heat rash. Maybe I’d been bitten by an insect, I reasoned.

“On the plane back from Hua Hin, I told the guys from school that I felt itchy all over my body.

“They insisted there was nothing wrong with me,” says the narrator.

