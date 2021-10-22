After black cabs refused to take her home, a mother of one is’scared.’

After cabs refused to take her home, a mother of one was left “scared” as she walked for over a mile.

On Saturday, October 16, Zoe Wilson attended a family dinner and then went out for a drink with her nephew and his partner.

They took the train home from Liverpool Central Station, but she elected to continue walking to her home in West Derby in the hopes of catching a taxi.

When many empty hackney cabs sped past her as she sought to signal them down, the 46-year-old was out of luck.

After that, Zoe managed to get one to pull over, but he declined because she wasn’t going into town.

According to The Washington Newsday, the single mother said: “Getting cabs appears to be a bit of a problem right now. I didn’t have the Uber app on my phone, but I’ll be utilizing it in the future.

“I was with my nephew and his partner as they boarded the train, and in retrospect, I should have taken the bus. Because I was alone, I figured it would be safer to just walk and hail a taxi.

“When I left, we were on Bold Street because they were headed to Central. I walked up Bold Street but didn’t immediately head to the taxi stand since I assumed I’d be able to obtain one. I continued going along Islington, watching taxis pass by.

“I didn’t see any along there because there were so many people on Renshaw Street and other places. I kept strolling out of town, eventually arriving at London Road and deciding to acquire one there.

“I did see a lot of cabs, and I know they’re not all awful; there are excellent ones, too, but some had their lights turned off and no one in them, while others had their lights turned on and passed me as I tried to flag them down.

“I saw a lot of people carrier taxis, but I didn’t want to go in one on my own,” she explained.

