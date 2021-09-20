After biting into a fast-food burger, a woman discovers a human finger.

In a now-viral Facebook post last week, a Bolivian woman claimed to have discovered a severed human finger inside her fast-food hamburger. According to several accounts, the eatery was temporarily closed and penalized as a result of the “unfortunate incident.”

Estefany Benitez said on Facebook on September 12 that she and a companion were eating at the Santa Cruz de la Sierra location of Hot Burger, a Bolivian fast-food restaurant, when she discovered a human finger in her meal.

Unfortunately, she didn’t realize what she’d done until after she’d taken her first taste.

The post, which includes graphic photographs and footage from the incident, has nearly 4,000 likes and over 4,400 shares, with the videos receiving a total of 119,000 views.

According to a translation from the New York Post, Benitez can be heard saying in one of the films, “here we are at the amazing Hot Burger where a finger wound up in my burger.”

In another video, Benitez brings the finding to the attention of an employee, who says, “Please tell me what you want, and we’ll provide it to you…

“This is the first time something like this has happened to us.”

Despite the employees’ purported offer to close the restaurant, Benitez said in her Facebook post that it continued to operate as usual.

Benitez’s article quickly went viral, attracting the attention of not just industry executives but also government officials.

According to the Washington Post, a spokesman for the company called the occurrence a “unfortunate incident” and stated that an employee lost part of his finger while cooking the meat. The accusation was validated by local police.

The Bolivian vice-minister for user and consumer rights temporarily closed the branch and penalized it. It’s unclear whether Benitez will take legal action.

This isn’t the first time a fast-food consumer has received an order with a severed finger.

According to NPR, a Michigan teen discovered a severed finger inside his Arby’s sandwich in 2012. According to local news station Mlive, the restaurant continued to operate regularly despite an employee’s finger getting stuck inside a customer’s dish.

