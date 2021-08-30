After biting a police officer at the reception, the bride was arrested.

Multiple fights broke out at a wedding in Memphis, and police were dispatched to the scene. After allegedly biting one of the officers on the shoulder, the bride was allegedly involved in one of the fights and is now facing prosecution.

On Friday night, the Memphis Police Department got a report of many conflicts at the wedding venue site involving 20-30 inebriated persons. According to FOX 13, police were breaking up conflicts, and the bride, Miya Pugh, was involved in one of them.

Pugh was said to have began ranting in the parking lot as others were being held, according to WREG. Pugh was “visibly intoxicated,” according to police, and informed the officer she was celebrating her wedding day by drinking. According to the site, Pugh was yelling that the brawl had wrecked her wedding.

Pugh was lightheaded as a result of the heat and alcohol consumption, according to the news outlet.

According to court documents obtained by WREG, when an officer attempted to arrest her, she “went from docile to combative,” and attempted to fight the officer who apprehended her. According to an affidavit, once cops began arresting Pugh, she bit one of them on the shoulder. A “minor abrasion” was created by this bite.

Jerrita Patterson, a WREG reporter, tweeted a video of the situation to her Twitter account, which showed a slew of police cars and personnel.

Some Twitter users weighed in on the situation after seeing the footage.

One Twitter user said, “What a way to start a new marriage.”

Another person added, “Another good reason to have no alcohol or a limited amount of alcohol at weddings…goes for wine on planes.”

Pugh was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly behavior, public intoxication, and resisting official detention following the incident.

Wedding fights are not unusual, but they do happen.

A New Jersey man was charged with sexually abusing a juvenile waitress and then inciting a fight at his own wedding, according to this website.

After the waitress declined his approaches, Matthew Aimers followed her into the restroom, where he sexually attacked her and exposed himself.

Later, police were dispatched to the venue in response to allegations of clashes. Aimers was spotted “pushing and punching people.”

After a brief battle with cops on a parked car, he was eventually captured. This is a condensed version of the information.