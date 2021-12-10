After Bishop Tells Kids Santa Isn’t Real, Coca-Cola Creates Red Suit, Diocese Apologizes.

After one of its bishops became a real-life Scrooge, a Roman Catholic diocese in Italy is apologizing.

Bishop Antonio Stagliano was lecturing a group of children about the true spirit of Christmas when he claimed that Santa Claus was not real, according to the Noto diocese in Sicily. He also informed the group that Santa’s red costume was a made-up character created by the Coca-Cola Company to promote its products. The incident was then reported to the bishop by the parents of the youngsters.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sadness for this declaration, which has disappointed the small ones, and want to clarify that Monsignor Stagliano’s intentions were totally different,” said Reverend Alessandro Paolino, diocese communications director.

Paolino also stressed the importance of acknowledging how, despite his cheerful image, Santa Claus is frequently utilized as a weapon for commercialization. As a result, the true essence of Christmas is lost.

“We must not destroy children’s imaginations, but rather take healthy ideas from them that are positive for life,” Paolino explained. “Santa Claus is a powerful picture to teach the significance of giving, kindness, and sharing.” “However, if you consider Santa Claus as a symbol of consumerism, the urge to acquire, buy, purchase, and buy again, you must revalue it by giving it a new meaning.” Many people on the group’s Facebook page, however, were outraged by the answer. Stagliano allegedly crossed familial boundaries and purposely destroyed the dreams of the children in attendance, many of whom had spent their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, according to complaints.

True, the modern image of Santa Claus was influenced in part by Coca-Cola advertisements. Haddon Sundblom was commissioned by the corporation in 1931 to develop commercials starring Santa. The 1822 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” or “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was a major influence on Sundblom. The illustrator worked on Santa until 1964, but the image of Coca-Santa Cola’s had already had a significant impact on public understanding of the myth.

The Sicilian parents, if the public comments area of the Noto page is any indicator, were not having it.

Several people applauded the bishop's efforts to focus on Catholics.