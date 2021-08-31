After birth, a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached was thrown into the canal, and the body was discovered.

A newborn baby’s body was discovered floating in a canal in Punjab, India, on Monday, with her umbilical cord still connected.

Divers collected the body after police were alerted when someone discovered the child’s body.

The unconscious baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where physicians pronounced the baby dead.

The death of the girl kid prompted authorities to initiate an investigation right away.

According to the authorities, the child was thrown into the Bhakra Canal in Patiala district shortly after birth by an unidentified person.

“We’re looking at closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from adjacent regions, as well as records from maternity centers and hospitals, to see whether there are any kids born in the last 15 days. This will assist us in identifying the suspects, according to a police official quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to Times Now, police have filed a case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (Exposure and abandonment of a kid under the age of twelve years by a parent or someone caring for it).

So yet, no one has been able to figure out who threw the toddler into the canal. It’s also uncertain whether the newborn was alive or dead when she was thrown into the water body. The parents of the newborn are also being sought.

There have been various instances in the past where parents have abandoned or killed a female infant in favor of having a boy child.

According to the United Nations Population Fund’s State of the World Population 2020 report, India has the highest rate of female infanticide at 13.5 per 1,000 female births. According to the figure, postnatal sex selection is responsible for one out of every nine fatalities of females under the age of five.

Police in Punjab discovered a decaying body of a newborn baby discarded in the bushes near a public toilet earlier this month. A passer-by discovered the body near Lakkar Bridge in the city of Ludhiana. The anonymous man quickly alerted authorities, and the newborn’s body was recovered from the bushes. Authorities believe the boy died at least three days before he was discovered. The newborn’s umbilical chord was still attached. The cops discovered no signs of harm on the newborn’s body.