After birds strike the plane, the flight engine bursts into flames; the pilot safely lands the plane [watch].

A plane bound for Italy made a safe landing after a large flock of birds collided with it and damaged sections of the engine.

On November 24, a Malta Air Boeing 737-800 operated by Ryanair flew from London to Bologna.

A flock of birds, suspected to be herons or docks, plowed into the plane as it approached the Bologna airport. As the jet glided into the runway, flames erupted from at least one engine, according to video captured from the ground.

The front windscreen of the plane was covered in bird intestines and carcasses, obstructing the pilot’s view.

Some of the birds became stuck on the plane’s wing flaps, while others were sucked into the right engine’s intake.

Despite the harrowing episode, the jet landed safely, and no casualties were reported on board.

The plane’s right engine, however, was severely damaged after the impact and suffered a compressor stall, according to Aviation 24.

According to LadBible, the plane was stopped in Italy, and investigators were assessing the damage to see whether it could fly again safely.

Another Ryanair flight from Manchester, United Kingdom, to the Canary Islands had to make an emergency landing in Liverpool last month due to a bird strike. After the airplane took off from Manchester, passengers on board reported hearing “two loud” booms, according to the Manchester Evening News. An hour later, the plane made an emergency landing, and the emergency crew safely evacuated the passengers. There were no injuries aboard the plane. In a statement, a Ryanair spokeswoman confirmed the bird strike. “Customers were moved to a new aircraft after the plane landed normally… Ryanair apologized profusely to all passengers who had been inconvenienced “According to the Evening News, the statement read.

A bird flew into one of the engines as it prepared to take off on a Spirit airline flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale in April, causing it to catch fire. The plane sustained considerable damage as a result of the strike.