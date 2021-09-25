After bipartisan criticism, Rashida Tlaib doubles down on the word “apartheid” in her remarks on Israel.

Rashida Tlaib, a member of the US House of Representatives, defended her vote against extra financing for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, reiterating her prior remarks equating the country to apartheid in the face of bipartisan condemnation.

After she and other progressives voted against the $1 billion financing bill, which handily passed the House on Thursday, Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the only Palestinian member of Congress, got backlash from members of both parties who favor Israel. Following many violent skirmishes earlier this year, the financing was intended to replenish the Iron Dome’s missile stockpile.

All of the bipartisan attacks on me for expressing the truth about Israel’s apartheid system will not scare or silence this #SouthwestDetroit child. https://t.co/vTl7Gd0NxH

Tlaib wrote, “All the bipartisan attacks unleashed against me for expressing the truth about Israel’s apartheid system will not frighten or silence this child from #SouthwestDetroit.”

“I will not support an effort to facilitate and encourage war crimes, human rights abuses, and violence,” Tlaib declared on the House floor on Thursday. The Israeli government operates on the basis of apartheid.”

Members of both parties reacted angrily to Tlaib’s remarks. To answer to Tlaib, Florida Democrat Representative Ted Deutch scrapped his prepared speech.

“I will not allow one of my colleagues to stand on the House floor and call the Jewish democratic state of Israel an apartheid state,” he added. “To inaccurately describe Israel is consistent with those who, to be clear, push for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish state.”

Tlaib was also chastised by Tennessee Republican Representative Chuck Fleischmann.

“We just heard a shocking comment from my colleague across the aisleâ€”she opposes this because they have a vocal minority in the dominant party that is anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and we can never stand for it as Americans,” he stated.

Other progressives, on the other hand, defended the vote. “Palestinians deserve freedom from militarized brutality, too,” said Representative Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who backed Tlaib. We shouldn’t send another $1 billion to an apartheid state’s military. Especially when we are failing to invest sufficiently. This is a condensed version of the information.