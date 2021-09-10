After Biden’s vaccine mandate, Senate Candidate J.D. Vance calls for “mass civil disobedience.”

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate plan was released on Thursday, prompting J.D. Vance, an Ohio Senate contender, to call for mass civil disobedience.

“Follow the rules, but don’t follow them. Do not pay the fines imposed by the government. Allowing oneself to be bullied and controlled is a bad idea. Only mass civil disobedience can save us from Joe Biden’s blatant dictatorship, according to Vance’s remark on Twitter.

Vance labeled Biden a “geriatric tyrant,” accusing him of speaking to millions of Americans as if they were “nothing more than vermin” to be governed over.

He went on to say that the federal government should not “segregate” Americans based on their vaccination status. He also encouraged businesses to refuse to comply with vaccine regulations.

Vance stated, “The federal government’s attempt to bully and coerce Americans into choosing between their livelihood and their own physical liberty must be opposed.”

On Thursday, Biden issued a vaccine mandate requiring all private enterprises with 100 or more employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or have their personnel tested at least once a week.

Refusing to comply with the mandate might result in fines of up to $14,000 per infringement.

Biden refers to tens of millions of individuals in the United States as vermin. What a horrible, disgusting dude.

“This isn’t about personal choice or freedom. It’s about safeguarding yourself and those around you—the people you work with, the people you care about, and the people you love,” Biden explained.

The hashtag #IWillNotComply trended on Twitter after he announced the vaccine mandate, with some people expressing their displeasure with the decision.

People who used the hashtag stated that they will not be vaccinated against COVID, no matter what the repercussions are.

Biden also mandated that all federal employees and the millions of contractors who work for the government receive COVID immunizations.