After Biden’s comments, Lloyd Austin won’t discuss the ‘hypothetical’ scenario in which China attacks Taiwan.

After being questioned by a reporter, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to address a hypothetical situation in which China attacked Taiwan, according to the Associated Press. After President Joe Biden stated that the US was committed to defending Taiwan if China did launch an attack, he refused to speak about any theoretical acts of aggression against the island.

Austin, speaking following a NATO military ministers’ conference in Brussels, Belgium, said the US was still committed to its “one China” policy, which recognizes only one Chinese government. According to the Associated Press, he also stated that Washington hopes the situation between China and Taiwan does not worsen.

“No one wants cross-Strait issues to explode up—certainly not President Biden—and there’s no reason why they should,” he remarked.

Biden stated on Thursday that the United States does not seek a new Cold War, but expressed alarm about a Chinese assault.

“I just want China to know that we are not going to back down, that we are not going to compromise any of our positions,” Biden said, adding that the US has a “commitment” to defend Taiwan if requested.

Following Biden’s remarks, China stated there is “no room” for compromise or concessions on the Taiwan issue.

After Biden’s remark the day before at a CNN-hosted discussion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s long-standing position that the island is its territory at a daily briefing.

China has recently ratcheted up its threat to take Taiwan by force if necessary, flying jets close to the island and practicing beach landings.

“There is no room for compromise or concessions when it comes to issues concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as other core interests,” Wang said. “No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s strong determination, firm will, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Taiwan is a part of China’s territory that cannot be taken away. The Taiwan issue is strictly a Chinese domestic matter that is not open to foreign meddling “Wang stated his opinion.

Biden’s remarks on Thursday were seen as stretching Washington’s “strategic uncertainty” over how to proceed. This is a condensed version of the information.