After Biden was re-confirmed as the winner, Arizona GOP Chair calls for a new audit.

After the results of a contentious GOP-backed audit of the 2020 presidential election proved that President Joe Biden won the state, Arizona’s Republican party head has called for a fresh “full signature audit.”

The audit’s findings, which were headed by a group known as “Cyber Ninjas,” were announced on Friday, and revealed that Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by a few thousand votes more than the official tally. Despite the fact that this was the third audit of Arizona results, none of which put any doubt on Biden’s victory, Arizona GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward moved to Twitter to demand another audit, claiming that Friday’s findings revealed “potential misconduct.”

Ward tweeted, “Amazing report from Dr. Shiva.” “There are a lot of issues for Maricopa County, as well as evidence of incompetence and even misconduct. A COMPLETE SIGNATURE AUDIT IS ESSENTIAL! #AmericasAudit”

Dr. Shiva’s report is incredible. Maricopa County faces numerous questions, as well as the possibility of incompetence and misconduct. A COMPLETE SIGNATURE AUDIT IS ESSENTIAL! #AmericasAudit

September 24, 2021 — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz)

Ward is alluding to Shiva Ayyadurai, an electoral fraud and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist who was engaged as a “expert” for the audit by the Republican-controlled state Senate. Ayyadurai also claims to have invented email in the late 1970s, despite the fact that the service was already operational in the early 1970s as part of the US government’s ARPANET.

Thousands of mail-in ballot envelopes were found to be missing readable signatures, according to the audit, and thousands of duplicate ballots could have been included in the results, according to Ayyadurai. In a tweet, Maricopa County officials promptly debunked the claim, stating that “only one ballot is counted” and that voters are called to “cure” ballots with questioned signatures or envelopes.

Concerning duplicate ballots. We work with voters who have a questioned signature or a blank envelope to correct the signature. That’s our employees contacting voters with disputed signatures or blank ballots as part of their duty. There is only one ballot counted. https://t.co/uGNAaDqXYV

September 24, 2021 — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty)

Several audit findings that some have mistakenly claimed to be evidence were also rejected by the county. This is a condensed version of the information.