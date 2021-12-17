After Ben Shephard’s unfortunate remark to Lorraine Kelly, GMB Charlotte Hawkins was obliged to apologize.

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Charlotte Hawkins was obliged to apologize to Lorraine Kelly on behalf of co-host Ben Shephard.

Lorraine came via video link to give fans a sneak peek at what’s coming up on her show later today, including the announcement that Adam Lambert will be joining her morning chat show.

She donned a purple outfit with a lot of sparkles, and she looked quite festive.

“That’s why I’ve put this on,” the Scottish presenter said of her outfit. “You’ve got to dress up for Adam Lambert.”

Ben agreed with her, saying, “Yes, you are correct. I’d call it a Christmas cracker.” “You look like the enormous purple one in a Quality Street,” he said. Lorraine came up laughing as she answered, “I do.”

Ben began to laugh mischievously as he remarked, “I know that’s going to sound fairly bad.”

“Of all the praises, ‘you look like the giant purple one,’ is the most horrifying,” Charlotte added.

“You look like the wonderful purple one Lorraine,” Ben remarked, trying to make the remark seem nicer.

With a shake of her head, Charlotte expressed her regret: “Lorraine, please accept my heartfelt apologies! In any case, it’s the one that everyone adores.” Lorraine, on the other hand, seemed to see the comic side of things, as she burst out laughing.

Ben’s attempt at a compliment was met with laughter by the audience at home, who took to Twitter to express their amusement.

“The huge purple one on Quality Street,” Mary replied, followed by a few laughs.

“The large Purple one That’s Lilac of Tax Purposes lol lol #GMB,” Carol added.

“#GMB the huge purple one no one likes,” Ian added, sobbing and laughing.