After being’spiked with injection’ in a nightclub line, an 18-year-old teen was tested for HIV.

A student was allegedly spiked by an injection in the back while queuing for a nightclub in Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who did not want to be identified, was standing in a large line outside Baa Bar on Fleet Street in Liverpool city centre shortly after midnight on October 19 when she became ill.

The first-year University of Liverpool student said she lost all use of her legs when she exited the queue and stood to the side to get ill.

Her companion carried her part of the way home before they shared a taxi, but she didn’t realize what had happened until the next morning.

“We were lined up outside and then I was thinking ‘I’m going to get sick,'” the woman told The Washington Newsday. I walked over to the side and began vomiting.

“My friend informed me that I was stumbling, that I couldn’t use my legs, and that I couldn’t actually speak.”

“I remember puking, and I remember my friend picking me up and carrying me home.”

“The next day, I noticed something strange on my back and asked my flatmate to check it out.”

A red mark can be seen on the woman’s back in a photo obtained by The Washington Newsday, which she believes is where she was injected.

“I was crying on the phone to my mother because it was very scary,” she said.

That morning, the 18-year-old called her doctor and was urged to go to A&E right away.

She’s been referred to the Royal Liverpool Hospital for blood tests, including hepatitis B, syphilis, and HIV testing.

An investigation is underway, according to Merseyside Police, and CCTV, witness, and medical inquiries are being conducted.

The venue is aware of the event, according to a Baa Bar representative, and has submitted film to the authorities to aid with their investigation.

The woman claimed she had been sharing a bottle of vodka with her friend before going out that night, and they had both “had the exact same quantity of drinks.”

The woman stated that she had not been anyplace else in the city center on that particular day. “The summary has come to an end.”