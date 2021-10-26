After being’spiked’ in Baltic Market, a woman felt like she was in a video game.

The scary moment she “lost control” of her body, according to a woman who alleges her drink was drugged at Baltic Market.

On October 16, Belinda Wistow, 25, and her pals went to an Oktoberfest event in Liverpool for the first time.

The 25-year-old said she remembered ordering food and drinks at the gathering, but “everything becomes a haze” after 7 p.m.

“I went to the restroom and I remember feeling like I was completely losing control of my body,” Belinda told The Washington Newsday.

“I knew I’d been spiked since I’d only felt like that once before, approximately four years ago now, so I returned to the table and informed my friend that I’d been drugged and that she needed to bring me back to our hotel.”

Belinda explained that she and her pals were drinking prosecco after a couple seated next to them won a sports bet and handed them a glass to celebrate.

To repay the favor, the companions ordered another bottle to share, and Belinda recalls feeling “very inebriated” at that moment.

“I can remember being in the hotel and vomiting frequently, and my friend getting me food and drink and insisting on calling an ambulance, but I told her not to and that I would be alright,” Belinda explained. In these cases, I’m too proud of myself. Then I slept out for about three hours and awoke feeling drowsy and perplexed.” Belinda described herself as “feeling like a player in a video game” as she lost control of her body and her illness “rapidly worsened.” “I felt like I couldn’t manage my body correctly,” she explained.

“I suppose it’s like in video games or something where your character is heavily inebriated and you’re trying to move them.”

Belinda believes the bottle of prosecco had been spiked before her and that the remaining two glasses were taken by a man at the adjacent table.

She claims the man texted her the next day to say he’d had the same symptoms as her, including vomiting many times, but assumed he’d had too much to drink.

“I have a strong suspicion that something was,” Belinda continued.

