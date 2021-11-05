After being’spiked’ in a nightclub, a student was ‘administered CPR for 20 minutes.’

After being’spiked’ in a nightclub, an Edge Hill University student claims her companions had to give her CPR for 20 minutes.

Rhiannon Smith claimed she drank three single vodka Red Bulls at Alpine Club Lodge in Ormskirk on Friday, October 22 when her hearing got muffled and the room spun.

When friends took the 19-year-old home, they noticed her lips were blue, her pulse had “stopped,” and she was only taking breaths every 20 seconds, so they dialed 999.

Before she was brought to the hospital by ambulance, emergency personnel ordered them to begin “life-saving” chest compressions, which they did for 20 minutes.

Rhiannon claims she was horrified to hear physicians tell her “she’d just drank too much” without doing urine tests after waking up in Southport and Formby District General A&E around 4 a.m. on October 23.

The aspiring detective claims she’s perplexed as to why the officers investigating the event didn’t ask her to take any tests, leading her to assume she was treated like “just another drunk student” by cops and NHS personnel.

Rhiannon published her “harrowing” experience on Facebook, where it has been shared over 500 times in an attempt to warn other partygoers to be cautious on evenings out.

The youngster was “treated in line with her medical condition on arrival,” according to hospital officials, and Lancashire Police said they’ve “looked at all lines of enquiry.”

“I feel lucky to be alive,” Rhiannon, originally from Rhyl in North Wales but now residing in Ormskirk, remarked. I guess I’m still in denial about the whole thing, and it hasn’t hit me yet that it actually happened.

“I’m so careful with my drinks on a night out, especially with everything going on right now, and I can’t recall ever leaving it or not glancing at it.”

“I couldn’t hear well because the room was whirling.” Everything sounded muffled, and I could only hear what I was concentrating on.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever seen or experienced before.”

"Everyone around me was worried because I kept repeating 'I'm so scared right now.'" "It's been seen by my friends."