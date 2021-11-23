After being written off by BBC commentators, Liverpool is already making a mockery of Manchester United expectations.

The 2021/22 Premier League season has started well for Liverpool.

The Reds are presently second in the table, one point behind league leaders Chelsea, with only one defeat so far this season.

Despite a series of player injuries since August, Jurgen Klopp’s squad has adapted admirably and is still in contention for the Premier League title.

Liverpool were written off by a number of commentators before the season even started due to a lack of squad depth.

None of the 20 BBC commentators, including Alan Shearer and Martin Keown, picked Liverpool as their first choice for success, instead opting for Chelsea or Manchester City.

The most popular prediction for Liverpool was fourth place, with nine pundits expecting that they would just miss out on a Champions League spot.

Jermaine Beckford, an ex-Leeds United striker, predicted that the Reds will finish outside the top four, with Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Leicester City all finishing ahead of them.

Former Everton and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin remarked, “Liverpool still don’t look like they have a big enough squad to win the league, but then I’ve said that about them before.”

“They have Virgil van Dijk back now, which makes a huge difference,” he continued, “but I think they still need another real attacker.”

Liverpool received a total score of 32 points from the 20 commentators, based on a system of four points for finishing first, three points for second, two points for third, and one point for fourth place.

Manchester United, on the other hand, scored 33 points and, based on their average score, were predicted to finish third.

Although everything could change between now and May, Liverpool appear to be decent value to finish ahead of Manchester United at the moment.

Following a terrible run in which United has won just one of their past seven league games, there is currently an eight-point gap between the two teams.