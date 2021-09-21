After being wrapped in fire-resistant material, four Sequoias survived the KNP Complex blaze.

The fire reached the boundary of Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park in California, however the Four Guardsmen, a collection of trees that form a natural gateway on the road to the forest, were untouched. The wildfire management team stated in a statement Sunday that the base of the trees had been encased in fire-resistant material and that neighboring foliage had been removed.

As flames threatened the national park, there was concern about the safety of the world’s largest tree, the General Sherman tree, which is also in Giant Forest. The General Sherman and the Four Guardsmen were uninjured as of Monday.

The KNP Complex fire started as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged, scorching about 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the Sierra Nevada’s western slope.

However, there was no early news on the degree of damage to several additional sequoia groves in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation that were affected by a different blaze, the Windy Fire.

The Peyrone and Red Hill groves, as well as a piece of the Long Meadow Grove along the Trail of 100 Giants, have been burnt by the Windy Fire.

“While flames in general can be damaging, low-intensity fires can benefit gigantic sequoia trees. When it is safe to do so, a damage assessment will be done in these groves,” a Sequoia National Forest statement said Sunday.

More than 37 square miles have been burned by the Windy Fire (95 square kilometers).

Last week, the KNP Complex caused the evacuation of Sequoia National Park, and much of nearby Kings Canyon National Park was closed on Sunday. Smoke-polluted air was being advised to visitors to places that were still open.

Due to dry offshore winds that can increase fire hazard, a broad section of Northern California was under a red flag warning for severe fire danger on Monday.

Although the warning did not include Southern California, forecasters predicted a weak Santa Claus. This is a condensed version of the information.