After being whipped with a dog lead, a ‘pug mom’ was given a black eye.

After being lashed in the face with a lead by a screaming dog walker, a pug owner was left with a black and swollen eye.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, Emma Clay, 36, was walking her seven pugs in Cricketers Park, Wavertree, when she alleges she spotted a man acquaintance in a confrontation with professional dog walker Nikki O’Donoghue.

Mrs O’Donoghue, of Diamond Doggy Care, accused Emma of “siding” with the man. Emma claims she tried to settle the situation between the two.

She alleges the scenario turned heated, prompting her to start recording it on her phone.

Mrs O’Donoghue is seen standing beside her van and then re-entering the park to meet her victim in two sequences of film captured by Emma and a witness.

She tries to yank Emma’s phone from her grip before spinning a dog lead and whipping it into Emma’s face as Miss Clay tries to back away.

Mrs. O’Donoghue then drove away in her van.

Emma was left with a black eye and the notion that she wouldn’t be able to walk her dog in the park because of the attack.

Emma refers to her pugs, Buddy, Eric, Rico, Macy, Button, Beau, and Coco, as her “kids” after undergoing cancer treatment that prevented her from having children.

However, she now claims that she is unable to walk her dog at the park.

“It was dreadful, it really was,” Miss Clay told The Washington Newsday.

“I have a lot of anxiety, and that was very upsetting,” she added.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to leave the house in case I run into her.”

Mrs O’Donoghue admitted to slapping Miss Clay with the lead in an interview with The Washington Newsday, but said she “lost her patience” after being “verbally assaulted.”

Officers from Merseyside Police stated they are looking into complaints of an assault and have asked a woman to a voluntary interview.

“A woman was hit in the face with a dog lead during a verbal confrontation in Cricketers Park, near Sandown Lane,” a spokesman said.

“After that, the female suspect fled in a white Renault van.

“The victim sustained minor facial injuries and was left.”

