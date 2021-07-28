After being warned to stay away from a Merseyside beach, people can finally return.

A popular Merseyside beach is no longer being advised to avoid.

In recent weeks, a large number of tourists have flocked to the Sefton coastline, eager to take advantage of the warm and sunny weather.

However, Sefton Council issued a warning about Southport beach on Monday.

The local council announced on Twitter that the car park would be closed indefinitely due to the need for a number of RNLI lifeguards to self-isolate.

“For your safety, please arrange your visit to another lifeguarded beach if possible,” the tweet read.

“Ainsdale Beach parking is OPEN.”

According to current recommendations, you should isolate if the NHS app indicates that you have been in close touch with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The beach car park at Southport has reopened, according to Sefton Council, with the RNLI’s lifeguard coverage restored and operational as usual.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.